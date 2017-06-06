Pages Navigation Menu

Fulani Herdsmen Invade Primary School & Classroom In Edo, Scares Pupils With Cattle (Photos)

“FULANI HERDMEN” The way forward..

The audacity at which most of these herdsmen commit serious crimes to humanity is alarming.

This is Ihovbre primary school in Ikpoba Okha local government, a supposed grooming place and a citadel of learning. It is sad to note that these herdsmen have invaded the class rooms, fields and the entire environment of this school.

This is highly condemable and man inhumanity to man, I humbly call on our working governor to come to the aid of these children and put a definite stop to this.

I also appeal on Edo state house of Assembly to quickly swing into action, and work on a bill to regulate the activities of the Fulani herdsmen.

I am Comrade-Austeen Imoniche Oviosun and I want a better society.

Credit:Imoobe Glen,Oviosun

