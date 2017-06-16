Full text: Trump transition team memo on keeping documents on Russia and the election – Washington Post
|
Washington Post
|
Full text: Trump transition team memo on keeping documents on Russia and the election
Washington Post
On Thursday, lawyers for Donald Trump's presidential transition circulated a memo instructing people who worked for the team to preserve documents, in anticipation of turning records over to investigators exploring Russian interference in the 2016 …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!