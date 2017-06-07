Funds shortage forces UN to cut emergency food aid for 400000 in Nigeria – Daily Mail
|
Primenewsghana
|
Funds shortage forces UN to cut emergency food aid for 400000 in Nigeria
Daily Mail
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, June 7 (Reuters) – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has had to scale back plans for emergency feeding of 400,000 people in Boko Haram-hit northeast Nigeria due to funding shortfalls, a top U.N. official said on …
Suspected Boko Haram fighters attack Maiduguri in Nigeria
Nigeria's abducted girls reunited with parents at last
On the Path to Recovery: Nigeria Hits Highest Market Growth Rate in Two Years
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!