FunFair Announces Token Creation Event on June 22 for World’s Fastest Blockchain Casino Platform

FunFair Set to Disrupt Global Casino Game Market with Pioneering Ethereum “Fate Channels” Technology NEW YORK, NY – June 15, 2017 – Today FunFair, the world’s fastest Ethereum blockchain casino platform, announced its token creation event will begin on June 22, 2017 shortly after 10 am EDT: https://www.funfair.io/token-event/. Using its breakthrough technology, Fate Channels, FunFair … Continue reading FunFair Announces Token Creation Event on June 22 for World’s Fastest Blockchain Casino Platform

