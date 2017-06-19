Pages Navigation Menu

FunFair Announces Token Creation Event on June 22 for World’s Fastest Blockchain Casino Platform

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

FunFair Set to Disrupt Global Casino Game Market with Pioneering Ethereum “Fate Channels” Technology NEW YORK, NY – June 15, 2017 – Today FunFair, the world’s fastest Ethereum blockchain casino platform, announced its token creation event will begin on June 22, 2017 shortly after 10 am EDT: https://www.funfair.io/token-event/.  Using its breakthrough technology, Fate Channels, FunFair … Continue reading FunFair Announces Token Creation Event on June 22 for World’s Fastest Blockchain Casino Platform

The post FunFair Announces Token Creation Event on June 22 for World’s Fastest Blockchain Casino Platform appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

