Funke Akindele takes to social media to ask God for child (see photos)

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has among other celebrities in Gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey‘s Instagram live praise session tagged Hallelujah Challenge, asked for a request from God during the praise worship session. At the end of the the prayer session, the actress made the following proclamation in the comment section, ‘Emi naa Dolomo’ which …

