Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Funmi Ewebiyi is Dead, Ogun State Radio & TV Presenter Dies of Breast Cancer

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A popular Radio and Television presenter in Ogun state, Mrs. OluwaFunmilayo Elizabeth Ewebiyi has died of breast cancer at the age of 52 years.

The on-air-personality popularly called “Mama Tobi” died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Service of Songs in her memory at St John Anglican Church, Igbein, Abeokuta on Monday 5th June 2017 by 5 pm.

Her Burial would be held at

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.