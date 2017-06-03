Funmi Ewebiyi is Dead, Ogun State Radio & TV Presenter Dies of Breast Cancer

A popular Radio and Television presenter in Ogun state, Mrs. OluwaFunmilayo Elizabeth Ewebiyi has died of breast cancer at the age of 52 years.

The on-air-personality popularly called “Mama Tobi” died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

Service of Songs in her memory at St John Anglican Church, Igbein, Abeokuta on Monday 5th June 2017 by 5 pm.

Her Burial would be held at

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

