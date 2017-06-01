FUTA set to launch satellite into Space in US today

It will be a remarkable scence for students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure,as the institution will today launch a CubeSat, with the code name NigeriaEdusat-1, into space from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, United States. The Nigerian Cubesat, is a component of the Birds 1 satellites, comprising of four other CubeSats belonging …

