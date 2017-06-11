Gabriel Jesus Suffers Broken Eye Socket After Nicolas Otamendi Clash

Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of Brazil‘s squad to face Australia next Tuesday after fracturing the orbital bone around his left eye in the defeat to Argentina.

The 20-year-old was injured in an aerial collision with clubmate Nicolas Otamendi at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, leaving him in need of medical treatment on the field.

Jesus had been left feeling groggy and will now play no part against Australia in Melbourne, though Brazil have opted against calling up a replacement.

The Brazilian Football Confederation provided an update on Saturday evening to confirm the injury, while Jesus took to Twitter to tell supporters that he “is fine”.

Brazil’s team coordinator and former Arsenal midfielder Edu Gaspar had previously claimed that Jesus had been given the all-clear.

‘Jesus is fine,’ Edu announced. ‘I spoke to the doctor, he said he is OK. He already did the exam to see if it (his jaw) is broken or not but nothing has happened.’

Edu also clarified coach Tite’s comments that Jesus had very briefly fallen unconscious, saying he had just felt very dizzy from the blow.

Jesus was a constant threat before 95,569 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground but missed Brazil’s best chance to clinch an equaliser, striking the post in front of an open goal.