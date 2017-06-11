Gaddafi’s son, Saif al Islam released from prison to mark Ramadan

Saif al Islam, Colonel Gaddafi’s son, has been released from prison by rebels in western Libya, in the spirit of Ramadan. He was freed at the weekend after being held by an armed group controlling the town of Zintan since November 2011. The Abu Bakr al-Sadiq Brigade said Saif al Islam was released on “the […]

Gaddafi’s son, Saif al Islam released from prison to mark Ramadan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

