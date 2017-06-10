Gaddafi’s son Saif ‘freed’ in Libya – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Gaddafi's son Saif 'freed' in Libya
BBC News
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, second son of the late deposed Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi, is said to have been freed under an amnesty. Believed to have been his father's preferred successor, he had been held by a militia group in the town of Zintan for …
Seif al-Islam: rise and fall of Kadhafi's heir apparent
Gadhafi's son released after more than 5 years of detention
Gaddafi's son Saif al Islam is released from prison in Libya
