Garry Monk: Middlesbrough Is Everything I Wanted

Garry Monk has revealed Boro offered him everything Leeds didn’t, and the ambition at the club down from owner Steve Gibson was the most attractive aspect to him.



Garry Monk was confirmed as the new Boro boss last Friday on a three-year contract, after chairman Steve Gibson held formal interviews with both him and former Leicester boss Nigel Pearson.

Garry Monk admits the pressure is on to bounce Boro back into the Premier League – as he revealed why he quit Leeds .

The new Middlesbrough manager walked out of Elland Road last month after just missing out on the play offs.

He took the title “manager” rather than head coach at Boro and has been tasked with “smashing” the Championship by chairman Steve Gibson.

Monk left Leeds without triggering a contract extension and said: “New people came in and there was a new structure.

“I talked to the new ownership about what the new process would be and I thought it would carry on but for whatever reason it didn’t work out.

“I don’t really want to go into the detail of that right now but it didn’t suit me and so I had to take a decision.

“Leeds are a great club, I loved it. There are a lot of good people there and the fans are fantastic and I wish them all well.

“I hope they get into the Premier League – but that is behind me now. That’s football, things move on.

“I’m at Middlesbrough now and that is my only concern and focus.”

