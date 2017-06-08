Gas flaring: Prof Utomi raises alarm over looming cancer epidemic in Niger Delta

Professor Pat Utomi has posited that the rate of cancer would increase in the Niger Delta region in the near future, unless the current rate of gas flaring was checked to stop the degradation of the environment. Prof. Utomi noted that “a healthy environment is a heritage from our fathers but sadly, we may not […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

