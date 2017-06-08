Pages Navigation Menu

Gas flaring: Prof Utomi raises alarm over looming cancer epidemic in Niger Delta

Professor Pat Utomi has posited that the rate of cancer would increase in the Niger Delta region in the near future, unless the current rate of gas flaring was checked to stop the degradation of the environment. Prof. Utomi noted that “a healthy environment is a heritage from our fathers but sadly, we may not […]

