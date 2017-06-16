Gas, Power Operators Decry State of Nigeria’s Electricity Industry – THISDAY Newspapers
Gas, Power Operators Decry State of Nigeria's Electricity Industry
Chairman of Independent Petroleum Producers Group and Chief Executive Officer of First E & P, Mr. Ademola Adeyemi-Bero. Ejiofor Alike. Operators in the Nigerian power and gas sectors have decried the poor state of the country's power sector, saying …
'Power sector requires proper strategy, management'
