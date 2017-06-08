Gauteng warned to brace for cold front – Eyewitness News
Gauteng warned to brace for cold front
Eyewitness News
This week's storm in Cape Town will start affecting the Gauteng province later on Thursday, with temperatures dropping significantly from this evening. The Greenpark informal settlement in Mfuleni during the storm in Cape Town. Picture: Xolani Koyana/EWN.
Big freeze to hit Gauteng
Gauteng residents warned to brace for cold weather
