Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

GCC nations issue more threats against Qatar – Aljazeera.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Aljazeera.com

GCC nations issue more threats against Qatar
Aljazeera.com
Gulf crisis continues to escalate despite efforts by US and Kuwait to calm rising tensions among GCC member states. 08 Jun 2017 02:55 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. All Social. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. All Social. UAE's Anwar …
Won't negotiate with Qatar, UAE's top diplomat statesNWAOnline
Port eases limit on oil tankers from QatarThe Australian
No visa on arrival in UAE for Qatari expatsKhaleej Times
Bloomberg –Reuters –ArabianBusiness.com –Arabian Supply Chain
all 127 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.