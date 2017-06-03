Gen. Buba Marwa Supports Osinbajo, Commends Ovation International

Former Military Governor of Lagos State, General Buba Marwa (rtd) has thrown his weight behind Acting President Yemi Osinbajo describing him as “far and away from all his predecessors.”

Reacting to an article titled “My Picture of the Week” by Chief Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation International in his weekly weekend Pendulum column on Thisday newspaper, the retired General and former Military Governor of Lagos said;

“This is a fantastic piece Dele. Fantastic. We have yet to see a vice (Ag) President of the ilk and pedigree, intellect and productive talent of Prof Osibanjo. He is simply far and away from all his predecessors. And also a man of God to boot. I read the article on social media you spoke about – and the timely rebuttal. It was clear to me that the Nigerian factor was at work, once you are doing the right thing be sure that the phd (pull him down) syndrome will be at play. I suffered it in Lagos from my military superiors. You suffered it too. I remember one of the editions of Ovation which some people took great exception to: was it an Abacha family wedding or something? But Ovation magazine is not a critique or political magazine. It focuses on celebrating the positive side of celebrities using photographs to maximum effect. If you want to read bad things about people, search elsewhere. So that is Nigeria. I saw the Cross River picture with the child clasped to the president’s welcoming bosom – it was like a father and son embrace: Can you beat that? Thank you for your piece this Saturday Dele. Most timely and encouraging. The best is yet to come from Osinbajo – just wait and see….insha Allah”.

