General overseer arrested for collecting N8million for deliverance in Lagos

The General Overseer and the founder of Set Captive Free Ministry, Prophet Samuel,,has been arrested by the Police for allegedly taking N8m from one of his church member identified as Uche Nwoke, for delivering him from some family curses. Things went out of hand after the deliverance failed and the two children of Nwoke died …

The post General overseer arrested for collecting N8million for deliverance in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

