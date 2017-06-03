Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

General overseer arrested for collecting N8million for deliverance in Lagos

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The General Overseer and the founder of  Set Captive Free Ministry, Prophet Samuel,,has been arrested by the Police  for allegedly taking N8m from one of his church member identified as Uche Nwoke, for delivering him from some family curses. Things went out of hand after the deliverance failed and the two children of Nwoke died …

The post General overseer arrested for collecting N8million for deliverance in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.