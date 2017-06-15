Gents, Celebrate Yourself With A Healthy Dose Of Male Grooming

The threat of ageing doesn’t only affect women.

As more men wake up to the realisation that looking after themselves is important, male grooming is trending more than ever.

A misguided illusion, however, is that good grooming practices will negatively alter how people see you, but we are here to tell you that you should totally divulge in a regular visit to a skin care clinic, or be proud of that specialist barber you have on call.

But if you already fly that high, have you ever considered the range injectables on offer? The benefits of a little jab here and there is no longer taboo.

The way neurotoxins (a.k.a Botox or Dysport) and fillers are used on men is different to women. An experienced medical aesthetics doctor can do plenty for your look by simply maintaining, or enhancing, your existing features.

Used to erase fatigue lines, plump up unhealthy-looking hollows or tighten a slackening jawline, let’s take a closer look:

Anti-wrinkle solutions – Botulinum toxin

The most well known anti-ageing solution, anti-wrinkle injectables have been safely used for many years. They work by temporarily deactivating muscle contractions and, as a result, stop deep frowns or wrinkles from worsening.

Because men generally have both a thicker skin and better-developed muscles, the dosage required may be more than that of a female counterpart. The rule of thumb is between 1,5 and 2 times the amount of Botulinum a woman would receive.

The treatment lasts for approximately three months.

Loss of volume solutions – Dermal fillers

As we age we tend to lose facial volume and for men, this can be even more pronounced. Deep folds tend to form around the nose, mouth and under-eye area, and the cheek area will start to look hollow.

A simple dermal filler injection into areas that have lost volume can help. The areas treated include: under the eyes, the temples, cheek hollows and deep-seated wrinkles.

Fillers such as the very popular Restylane are most commonly made from hyaluronic acid, a substance that naturally made by the body. Hyaluronic acid absorbs multiple times its own weight in water.

Our advice:

Always go to a trained, specialised doctor who knows where to place the injection and how much to inject for best results. Skin Renewal are the only professionals you need, who will help you with anti-aging treatments and even a little hair removal work.

You will leave feeling like a whole new man.

