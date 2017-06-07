George and Amal Clooney welcomes twins, boy and girl

George Clooney’s wife Amal, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, on Tuesday, the first children for the international human rights lawyer and her movie star spouse, Clooney’s publicist has said. Amal and Clooney, the Oscar-winning star of films like “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Three Kings” married in Italy in 2014, making them one of the world’s biggest celebrity couples. “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives.

