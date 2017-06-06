George and Amal Clooney welcomes twins, boy and girl

George Clooney’s wife Amal, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, on Tuesday, the first children for the international human rights lawyer and her movie star spouse, Clooney’s publicist has said.

Amal and Clooney, the Oscar-winning star of films like “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Three Kings” married in Italy in 2014, making them one of the world’s biggest celebrity couples.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” publicist Stan Rosenfield said.

He did not say where the twins were born.

Amal, 39, and George, 56, adopted a low profile during her pregnancy, keeping the news private for months before it was confirmed in February by the actor’s close friend, Matt Damon.

Since then, the couple, who have homes in England, Italy and the United States, have said little about the pregnancy.

Amal has largely continued her work as a human rights lawyer, addressing the United Nations in March and urging the international community to investigate crimes committed by Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Despite their silence, celebrity news media outlets have speculated for months about the sex of the twins, where they would be born and in which country they will be raised. (Reuters/NAN)

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

