Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

George Clooney’s parents ecstatic at “gorgeous, beautiful” grandchildren and say grandson has George’s nose – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

George Clooney's parents ecstatic at "gorgeous, beautiful" grandchildren and say grandson has George's nose
Telegraph.co.uk
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney The parents of actor George Clooney have shared an update on their "gorgeous" new grandchildren after catching up with their son over Skype. Credit: EPA. Nicola Harley. 7 June 2017 • 8:10pm. George Clooney's …
Reuters Entertainment News SummaryDaily Mail
Celebrity babies: 8 unusual names from Apple to BearBBC News
George Clooney's dad gushes about twins: 'They are gorgeous'Toronto Sun
International Business Times –Architectural Digest –Mirror.co.uk –HarpersBAZAAR.com
all 137 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.