Georgina Onuoha shares hot swimwear photos with her daughters

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha and her beautiful girls, Maryclaire Igwegbe & Chigozie Igwegbe hit a beach in Santa Cruz, California looking hot.   The actress shared the lovely photos with her girls and wrote an inspiring open letter to ladies on how to love their bodies and not beat up theirselves by the images of …

