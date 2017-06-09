Pages Navigation Menu

Georgina Wood appointed onto Council of State – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Georgina Wood appointed onto Council of State
President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed recently retired Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood onto the Council of State. The Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye announced the appointment on the floor of the House in accordance …

