German Club Offers Cristiano Ronaldo A Lifetime Supply Of Beer If He Joins Them

German third division side, Fortuna Koln, has made their bid to sign Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo who is reportedly ready to leave the Spanish giants.

Fortuna Koln, who finished 16th in their league this past season have decided to go all in for the Portuguese superstar. The club has offered Ronaldo a lifetime supply of beer if he agrees to join them as they are unable to afford his hefty transfer fee or wage bill.

The club wrote on their twitter handle, “Hey @Cristiano, we’re still looking for a striker – we don’t have money, but we can offer you free Kolsch for life.”

However, given that it’s well documented that Ronaldo stays away from alcohol, good luck Fortuna.

The post German Club Offers Cristiano Ronaldo A Lifetime Supply Of Beer If He Joins Them appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

