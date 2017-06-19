Pages Navigation Menu

germany gunning for tough Confed opener

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

World champions Germany will pit an inexperienced lineup against Australia in their Confederations Cup opener today with striker Timo Werner anticipating a robust challenge from the Socceroos. With an average age of just 24 years, four months, and a combined total of 179 international appearances, Germany have the most youthful squad of the eight Confed […]

