Germany ‘resolutely at Britain’s side’ after attack

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germany was “resolutely at Britain’s side” after the attack in London that left six people dead and almost 50 injured.

“Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination,” Merkel said in a statement. “For Germany, I reiterate that in the fight against all forms of terrorism, we are resolutely at Britain’s side.”

Three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, in the heart of the British capital, before jumping out and attacking revellers in a popular nightlife area with knives. Police shot dead all three assailants within minutes.

The attack is the third to hit Britain since March and comes less than a fortnight after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, in northwest England.

“At this time, I am thinking of our British friends and everyone in London with solidarity and compassion,” Merkel said.

