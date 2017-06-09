Ghana Cocoa Board Debt Reaches $2.2 Billion as Prices Slump – Naija247news
Naija247news
Ghana Cocoa Board Debt Reaches $2.2 Billion as Prices Slump
Naija247news
Ghana's cocoa regulator said it is 10 billion cedis ($2.2 billion) in debt after the nation missed its production target in the previous season and as a slump in prices is weighing on revenues from the current crop. Ghana Cocoa Board didn't meet …
Ghana to reverse low cocoa yield through hand pollination
Government takes steps to increase cocoa production
