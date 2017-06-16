Pages Navigation Menu

Ghost workers: FG orders probe of NDDC personnel

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

The Federal Government has ordered investigation into educational qualification of members of staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Uguru Usani gave the directive when he visited the commission on Friday in Port Harcourt. He expressed optimism the investigation would expose ghost workers and staff members, who gained […]

