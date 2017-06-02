Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gianluigi Buffon: Juventus star says Manchester United and Arsenal wanted to sign him – Daily Star

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Star

Gianluigi Buffon: Juventus star says Manchester United and Arsenal wanted to sign him
Daily Star
Buffon, 39, has cemented his status as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time since joining Juventus from Parma in 2001. He will be hoping to pick up his first Champions League winner's medal against Real Madrid tomorrow. But the Italy legend has …
Gianluigi Buffon reveals the three times he almost joined top Premier League clubsIrish Independent
Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon reveals Man Utd, Arsenal and Man City tried to sign himSkySports
Arsene Wenger failed to sign me for Arsenal, says Gianluigi BuffonEvening Standard
Football365.com –Tribal Football –SPORTbible (blog)
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.