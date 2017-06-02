Gianluigi Buffon: Juventus star says Manchester United and Arsenal wanted to sign him – Daily Star
|
Gianluigi Buffon: Juventus star says Manchester United and Arsenal wanted to sign him
Buffon, 39, has cemented his status as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time since joining Juventus from Parma in 2001. He will be hoping to pick up his first Champions League winner's medal against Real Madrid tomorrow. But the Italy legend has …
