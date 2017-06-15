Gianluigi Donnarumma Rejects AC Milan Contract Offer

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has decided to reject a new contract, leaving open the possibility of the teenager leaving the club this summer.

Gianluigi Donnarumma , 18, is considered to be the biggest goalkeeping prospect in world football after already making 71 first-team appearances for the Italian giants, who had hoped to extend his deal past the end of next season.

However, CEO Marco Fassone has announced that the club have failed to convince the teenager to remain at the San Siro, and he now looks likely to leave during the summer transfer window.

In a statement, Fassone said: “Mino Raiola has informed me of Donnarumma’s decision not to renew his contract with AC Mian. It’s a final decision taken by the player.

“I remember that 10 days ago we made an important offer to the player – even more important that what the newspapers have written. The player made his technical, economical and personal considerations and has decided to reject it.

“He will end his relationship with AC Milan on June 30, 2018.”

His representative Raiola has previously claimed that “11 top clubs” are keen on signing Donnarumma

The post Gianluigi Donnarumma Rejects AC Milan Contract Offer appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

