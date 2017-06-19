Gianluigi Donnarumma Snubbed AC Milan Contract After Being Bullied And Threatened – Mino Raiola

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola has now discussed the reasons behind his client’s decision to not prolong his contract at Milan.

He said: “We decided to not renew because there was a situation which was too hostile and violent that had been created and it was not possible to get out of there.

“They threatened Gigio and also his family – threats of not playing, of death (some of the fans), banners that the club never took down and a passive attitude toward the boy.

“It was never an economic matter, if the two parties want a solution, the solution is found.

“They had the budget of a top club and Gianluigi Donnarumma is a top player, I would have found the way to satisfy everyone, but we never got to talk about this.”

“You can’t keep a player by threatening him.

“Now there is a genuine risk he could miss a year. His quality makes that improbable, but this is already on the verge of mobbing.

“We never even got to talk about money or release clauses, because we were not allowed to get that far, nor to think of what was best for Gigio. You talk about that when negotiations are 95 per cent there.

The post Gianluigi Donnarumma Snubbed AC Milan Contract After Being Bullied And Threatened – Mino Raiola appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

