Gigaba did nothing wrong granting Guptas citizenship, his successor says – News24
|
News24
|
Gigaba did nothing wrong granting Guptas citizenship, his successor says
News24
Johannesburg – Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba did nothing wrong in granting the Gupta family South African citizenship, his successor Hlengiwe Mkhize said on Wednesday. “I have looked at all the documentation and I thought if I was in …
Vytjie Mentor seems to have lost the plot
Gigaba's decision to grant Guptas citizenship was 'irrational': watchdog groups
As the SA politics gets dirtier, Finance minister Gigaba is labelled a Zimbabwean
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!