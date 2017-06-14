Gigaba signs FIC Amendment Act – Creamer Media’s Engineering News
|
Gigaba signs FIC Amendment Act
Creamer Media’s Engineering News
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba signed and gazetted various provisions of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Amendment Act, National Treasury said on Tuesday. “Commenting on the signing of the Act, Minister Gigaba said it was critical for …
