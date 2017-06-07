Girl knocked down by train survives

A 19-year-old girl Pratiksha Natekar, has miraculously survives a train ‘knock-down’ in Mumbai India, after she was run over by a moving train while chatting on her mobile phone.

Natekar survived the impact and was pulled uninjured from the tracks.

She can be seen in CCTV trying to get on to the busy platform as the large train starts pulling in but was unaware of the noise of the locomotive as she is chatting to a friend on her mobile phone with her earphones in.

Natekar suddenly becomes aware of the danger and tries to veer towards the platform, but realising she doesn’t have enough time to climb on to it before the train arrives, she changes direction.

The teen she runs out of time to cross to the other side, panics and simply turns away from the train as it hits her from behind.

She is knocked flat on her face and the train passes over her.

The waiting commuters do not have enough time to save her and can only watch in horror as she disappears under the middle of the locomotive.

But despite their fears she had been killed, the woman was pulled almost uninjured from beneath the train.

Her only wound was a cut near her left eye.

Railway police inspector Ashok Bhorade said: “As she was busy over the phone, she didn’t hear a goods train thundering down the tracks.

“When she suddenly looked up the train had already reached her. She panicked and ran first towards the platform and then straight into the train.”

Natekar was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai but she is not thought to have been seriously injured.

The post Girl knocked down by train survives appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

