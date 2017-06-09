Pages Navigation Menu

Girl who returns missing purse, gets another cash reward

There is also favour in doing thr right thing, this was the story of Labake Samson, a SS2 pupil of Muslim High School, Sagamu, Ogun State, who returned a lost purse to its owner. In apprecistion to this act. Graduates of the English Department of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Class 89 set, have …

