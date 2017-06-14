Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Give Dad the Royal Treatment this Father’s Day

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

No more ties or cufflinks for Dad! This Father’s Day gift him that relaxation he deserves with an ORÍKÌ Spa treat distinctly designed for him. Father’s Day Packages We believe men deserve a little “me” time, and what better way to show him you care than gifting him a spa day this Father’s Day! Gentleman’s […]

The post Give Dad the Royal Treatment this Father’s Day appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.