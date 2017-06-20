Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Glebelands failed by SAPS and eThekwini – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Glebelands failed by SAPS and eThekwini
Independent Online
A damning Public Protector report into the killings and illegal evictions at Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi found that the eThekwini municipality and the SAPS failed in their duties to provide a safe environment for residents of the hostel. The report
South Africa: Everyone Failed Glebelands Hostel – MkhwebaneAllAfrica.com
Police, eThekwini failed Glebelands residents: MkhwebaneSouth African Broadcasting Corporation

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.