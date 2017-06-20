Glebelands failed by SAPS and eThekwini – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Glebelands failed by SAPS and eThekwini
Independent Online
A damning Public Protector report into the killings and illegal evictions at Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi found that the eThekwini municipality and the SAPS failed in their duties to provide a safe environment for residents of the hostel. The report …
South Africa: Everyone Failed Glebelands Hostel – Mkhwebane
Police, eThekwini failed Glebelands residents: Mkhwebane
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!