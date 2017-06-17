Glo lines up superstars to entertain Lagosians



Globacom has promised its subscribers in Lagos a superlative entertainment show at its Mega Music Nationwide Tour scheduled for today. The event will hold at Eko Hotels and Suites by 4.00 p.m.

According to a statement, ten of the nation’s biggest music stars are lined up to ensure an unforgettable night of fun for its guests. The artistes are Flavour, Yemi Alade, Reekado Banks and Korede Bello, PSquare and Phyno. Others are Runtown, Tuface Idibia, and Olamide.

According to the company, “Mercy Johnson Okojie and Juliet Ibrahim will anchor the show, while Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Patience Ozokwor and Odunlade Adekola, will make celebrity guest appearances at the event”.

The company advised its subscribers who wish to attend the show to recharge their Glo SIMs with a minimum of N2, 000 within a month and send “MUSIC” and the preferred location to 207.

It also explained that subscribers could attend the show in more than one location provided they register for each location and have used up to N2000 in the month of each event.

