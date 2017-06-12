Global insurance premium rates in 16th quarter decline – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Global insurance premium rates in 16th quarter decline
Vanguard
GLOBAL insurance premium rates have continued on downward trend quarter-on-quarter for the past four years even as Nigeria is not left out in the decline. Premium rates, according to Marsh's Global Insurance Market Index, in Europe declined slightly …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!