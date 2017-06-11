Gnabry Joins Bayern Munich From Bremen

Serge Gnabry has completed a move away from Werder Bremen to Bayern Munich, the bundesliga champions confirmed.

The former Arsenal winger has only spent one season at Bremen, but already stated his desire to leave.

Gnabry was sold for a fee believed to be €8 million and he will be at the Allianz Arena until 2020.

“It is a big honour to become a part of Bayern,” Gnabry commented on his transfer.

“I have an exciting challenge ahead and I am really looking forward to it.”

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, meanwhile, was pleased to welcome another Germany international to the Allianz Arena.

“We are very happy to have secured the services of another young Germany international in Serge,” he stated. “Serge has developed really well at Bremen.”

