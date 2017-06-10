Goal rush as Africa Cup qualifying kicks off

Qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon began this weekend with a 10-goal rush as Libya scored five and Madagascar three when winning.

Libya trounced the Seychelles 5-1 in a Group E match moved from Tripoli to Egyptian capital Cairo for security reasons.

Madagascar stretched a perfect run to six matches since French coach Nicolas Dupuis took charge this year by winning a Group A clash with Sudan 3-1 in Al Obeid.

Neither Libya nor Madagascar are considered likely qualifiers for the next edition of the biennial 16-nation African football showcase.

The Libyans, prevented from playing at home because of post Moamer Kadhafi-era violence, are in the same mini-league as higher-ranked Nigeria and South Africa.

For Madagascar to make a first Cup of Nations finals appearance, they will have to finish above star-stacked Senegal or be one of the best three runners-up.

France-based captain Faneva Andriatsima netted twice and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro once for Madagascar, who led 1-0 at half-time. Atha Eltahier was the Sudanese scorer.

Goals from Anis Saltou, Ahmad Ben Ali and Hamdou Elhouni gave Libya a 3-0 advantage by the break.

Abdussalam Zaebiaa and Muaid Ellafi extended the lead to five goals before Kelvin Coralie claimed a last-minute consolation for the Seychellois.

Another 22 qualifiers are scheduled for later Saturday and Sunday, including two mega fixtures — Nigeria against South Africa in Uyo and Tunisia against Egypt in Rades.

