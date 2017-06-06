God Forbid I Marry A Nigerian Man” – Huddah Munroe Continues Rant – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
God Forbid I Marry A Nigerian Man” – Huddah Munroe Continues Rant
Information Nigeria
Two days ago, Kenyan socialite and former Big Brother Africa star, Huddah Monroe told the world that Nigerian men are not husband materials. According to her: Nigerian men are good for enjoyment but not marriage or family settings. She has today again …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!