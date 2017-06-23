God Told Me The World Will Come To An End In 300yrs If All The People Repent, If Not In 100yrs – Prophet

Prophet Talent Madungwe, a Zimbabwean man of God, has shocked his compatriots with the claim that he is God’s special adviser and meets with the almighty on a regular basis to make decisions on how the world should be governed. .

According to iHarare, the controversial prophet also told his congregation that he is God’s number four after Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit because he is the most righteous person in his country where only 60 people will go to heaven. .T

he self-proclaimed God’s advisor also claimed that even Angel Michael and Angel Gabriel come after him on the righteousness scale as he and God are the best of friends. .

Prophet Madungwe was quoted as telling his members that he was with God recently where they had a very long discussion on what will happen to the world and when asked to show a proof of the meeting by way of photographs, he was said to have replied that it was not possible to have pictures with God. .

“You can’t have pictures of God, the cameras will not function.

He came to me in physical form on April 30, 2017. Only 60 people are righteous in this country and among those, only a few of the popular prophets are among the list. .I cannot reveal the names I came fourth because I performed better than the others. Performance is judged monthly. In April, I saw God and he ordained me to be his advisor; He told me when the world will come to an end. .

God told me that if all people repent, the world will come to an end in 300 years but if not, then it will be 100 years. I will have a meeting with Him and tell him if people are repenting because he has put me in charge of advising Him on matters concerning the world. This will be in five years.”

Madungwe who claims to have had meetings with God over 20 times this year alone, also described Heaven look like, adding that the earth is the photocopy of heaven with the only difference being that heaven is built with gold

The post God Told Me The World Will Come To An End In 300yrs If All The People Repent, If Not In 100yrs – Prophet appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

