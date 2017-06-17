Pages Navigation Menu

Godwin Obaseki reward N-Power teacher with N100,000

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki rewarded a volunteer in the N-Power programme in Edo, Mrs Angelina Asein on Friday with N100,000 for acknowledging that the programme had brought out her hidden teaching skills. The gift was announced at Urhokpota Hall, in Benin City, during an interactive session between representatives of the 4,702 volunteers in …

