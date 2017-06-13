Golden State Warriors Reclaim NBA Championship Title

The Golden State Warriors have reclaimed their place as the NBA Champions after defeating Cleveland Cavaliers 120 – 129 at Oracle Arena. The Warriors last year, failed to finish off the Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals, blowing a 3-1 lead in the series. Speaking in an interview after the game, Kevin Durant said: “We prevailed. We’re champions and […]

