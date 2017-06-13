Goldman Sachs Strikes Bearish Note Amid Bitcoin’s Price Highs
Wall Street banking giant Goldman Sachs warned its clients that the bitcoin market may be headed for bearish territory.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
