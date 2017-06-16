Golf: Spectator dies at US Open

A spectator at the US Open died after collapsing in the grandstands, organisers said Friday.

The 94-year-old man was given first aid by emergency services after being reported to be “pulseless and non-breathing,” a statement said.

“The subject was later transferred to an on-site ambulance, where he was pronounced dead,” officials said.

“No foul play is suspected and the death appears to be of natural causes,” a statement added.

