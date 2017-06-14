Good Governance: S’African Academy To Honour 8 Nigerian Govs

BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A leadership development organisation based in Pretoria, Leadership Academy South Africa (LASA) has nominated eight deserving state governors in Nigeria for its maiden Leadership Awards for Excellence (LAE) slated for Thursday, July 13, 2017.

According to a press release by the Nigerian partners of the event, Abuja-based Bulfol Services Venture and signed by its managing director, Mr. Segun Abdulsalam, the award ceremony, which will take place at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, South Africa, is conceptualised “to recognise and reward leaders in government and business, who have distinguished themselves in different areas of good governance and leadership.”

The statement further named the awardees to include the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Zamfara state governor, Alh. Abdulaziz Yari (Good Leadership); Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Infrastructural Development and Housing); and Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu (Urban Renewal and Commerce).

Others are Kebbi state governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu (Agriculture and Food Security); Akwa Ibom state governor, Dr. Udom Emmanuel (Good Governance); Adamawa state governor, Senator Jubrilla Bindow (Road Infrastructure and Poverty Reduction); Plateau state governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong (Peace Ambassador); and Kogi state governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello (Security).

The organisers also said the international event will be televised live on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) television station for worldwide audience even as they congratulate the governor-awardees for delivering on their respective mandates in the different specified areas of development amid dwindling revenues accruing to their states.

