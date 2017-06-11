Good News!! Fuji Stars Pasuma & Osupa Finally End Their Long Time Enemity, To Drop New Song “No More War”

Nigeria’s leading Fuji stars, Saheed Osupa and Wasiu Alabi Pasuma are set to drop a new song together to mark the end of their long time beef. While speaking with Naijaloaded, a close source in the Fuji scene disclosed that the two fuji icons have settled their differences and they are currently working on a …

