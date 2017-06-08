Pages Navigation Menu

Google announces free digital training for 6000 African journalists – TheCable

Google announces free digital training for 6000 African journalists
Google says it is supporting a digital journalism initiative to train 6,000 African journalists within the next nine months. Daniel Sieberg, the head, training and development, Google News Lab, made this known in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.
